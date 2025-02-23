There is no human right to a dog

Because the dog kept biting into the Styrian woman's body, the police had no choice but to shoot the animal at a moment that was safe for the woman. The accounts are shocking and also a little frightening: what if you yourself - or one of your own family - were to become the victim of such an incident? In Upper Austria last year, a jogger was mauled to death by three dogs. In Tillmitsch in southern Styria, a neighbor's dog bit off a woman's thumb - which was then reattached.