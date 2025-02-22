A wrong turn in Tyrol
Car driver trusted sat nav and almost crashed
Curious incident on Saturday night in Brandenberg in Tyrol! A local man blindly trusted his sat nav, apparently forgot to turn off and suddenly ended up on a snow-covered gravel road in the opposite valley. His car even threatened to crash.
The man actually wanted to drive his car home to Wörgl from Reith im Alpbachtal. Unfortunately, it is not known whether he did not have a vignette for the Inntal highway - and therefore probably the easiest way home.
Ended up in a dead end
The fact is, the local and his car ended up in the Brandenberg Alps in the opposite valley for unknown reasons and guided by his sat nav - on a snow-covered and icy forest road a few kilometers above the "Oberberg" fraction. This actually leads to an alpine pasture area and is a dead end.
Fire department had to be deployed
As the Tyrolean had gone over the edge of the road and was in danger of crashing his car, he made an emergency call to the Tyrol control center shortly before 3 am. Twelve members of the Brandenberg volunteer fire department immediately deployed with a cable winch and were able to prevent the worst from happening. The man was uninjured and there was no damage to the car.
No alcohol involved
A breathalyzer test carried out by the Kramsach police was negative. The man then drove home on his own ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.