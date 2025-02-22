Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Love trip planned

Model Irina Shayk is flirting with Tom Brady again

Nachrichten
22.02.2025 12:08

While Gisele Bündchen is enjoying baby bliss, her ex Tom Brady is about to make a hot love comeback - with none other than model beauty Irina Shayk.

0 Kommentare

As an insider revealed to "Page Six", the two lovebirds are said to have found each other again. "Tom and Irina have started dating again and are open to seeing where things go," the insider revealed.

Distraction from Bündchen's baby?
Another source also revealed that Shayk is already making plans for a love trip with Brady. "They've spoken to each other on the phone. Neither of them is currently in a committed relationship, so why not take a trip?"

Tom Brady is said to be planning a love trip with Irina Shayk. (Bild: Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Mitchell Leff)
Tom Brady is said to be planning a love trip with Irina Shayk.
(Bild: Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Mitchell Leff)

Does Brady want to distract himself from his ex's family happiness with his fling with Shayk? Or is there more to the love comeback? In any case, Gisele Bündchen only became a mom again at the beginning of the month. The father of her third child is the model beauty's new partner, jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente.

Hot affair lasted four months
Shayk and Brady had a steamy affair back in 2023, which is said to have lasted four months. The two met at a celebrity wedding in Italy, after which they spent time together in London and New York. The two were also caught by paparazzi after a night of love at the top model's home.

It is not known why the liaison ultimately came to nothing. But maybe it will work out now at the second attempt!

Marriage break-up with Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce in 2022. The couple have two children together: son Benjamin (15) and daughter Vivian (12). Brady also has son Jack (17) from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan. Irina Shayk is also already a mom: she and Bradley Cooper have daughter Lea de Seine (7).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf