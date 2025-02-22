Love trip planned
Model Irina Shayk is flirting with Tom Brady again
While Gisele Bündchen is enjoying baby bliss, her ex Tom Brady is about to make a hot love comeback - with none other than model beauty Irina Shayk.
As an insider revealed to "Page Six", the two lovebirds are said to have found each other again. "Tom and Irina have started dating again and are open to seeing where things go," the insider revealed.
Distraction from Bündchen's baby?
Another source also revealed that Shayk is already making plans for a love trip with Brady. "They've spoken to each other on the phone. Neither of them is currently in a committed relationship, so why not take a trip?"
Does Brady want to distract himself from his ex's family happiness with his fling with Shayk? Or is there more to the love comeback? In any case, Gisele Bündchen only became a mom again at the beginning of the month. The father of her third child is the model beauty's new partner, jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente.
Hot affair lasted four months
Shayk and Brady had a steamy affair back in 2023, which is said to have lasted four months. The two met at a celebrity wedding in Italy, after which they spent time together in London and New York. The two were also caught by paparazzi after a night of love at the top model's home.
It is not known why the liaison ultimately came to nothing. But maybe it will work out now at the second attempt!
Marriage break-up with Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce in 2022. The couple have two children together: son Benjamin (15) and daughter Vivian (12). Brady also has son Jack (17) from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan. Irina Shayk is also already a mom: she and Bradley Cooper have daughter Lea de Seine (7).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
