Shot dead by police
Rottweiler attacked woman over and over again
Terrible dog attack in Gratwein near Graz: A Rottweiler attacked a woman (34) several times and bit her again and again - despite being muzzled. The dog only let go of the woman when the police shot at it. The woman was seriously injured.
The 34-year-old had been looking after two dogs belonging to a friend (45). One of them, an eight-year-old, 60-kilogram Rottweiler, attacked the woman over and over again during a walk in Gratweiner Friedhofgasse.
What exactly happened? Shortly after 8 pm, the police received several emergency calls: a woman was lying on the ground and screaming for help - with the extremely aggressive Rottweiler above her. He kept biting her legs, her hip and the woman's stomach.
Police had to shoot the dog
The police officers tried to scare the animal away - initially with the siren. "However, after this proved ineffective and the woman continued to scream desperately for help, the officers tried to dissuade the dog from attacking by using pepper spray," the police describe. Also without success.
The police officers then fired shots at the male Rottweiler when he had briefly let go of the woman. The animal died.
The woman herself was not endangered by the shots fired. She suffered bleeding bite wounds and was taken to Graz Regional Hospital with serious injuries by the Red Cross.
Polizeisprecher Markus Lamb
Bild: Jauschowetz Christian
According to investigations, there may have been an incident with another passer-by during the walk shortly before the brutal attack. The dog was wearing a lead and a muzzle, but apparently freed itself from the muzzle.
Investigation underway
Even more dramatic: the Rottweiler is believed to have bitten a five-year-old child three years ago! Official requirements from the local veterinary office are also said to have already been imposed on the owner (45). Investigations into this are ongoing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
