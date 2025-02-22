Motorcycles are no longer allowed on the Nordschleife!

There is a back door

However, those who still want to take the legendary route under two wheels will still have the opportunity to do so in the future. Instead of sharing the track with cars as in the past, motorcycles will be allowed to drive the almost 21-kilometre track as part of guided driving training sessions and courses. Four full-day training formats are planned for this year, in which participants will be divided into groups with different levels of experience, such as beginners and Nordschleife experts.