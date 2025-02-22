Too dangerous
Motorcycles are no longer allowed on the Nordschleife!
You don't even want to look at the YouTube videos in which motorcycles and cars are on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife at the same time. After all, bikers live there even more dangerously than car drivers. Or lived, because the final chequered flag was waved for them.
The tourist rides on the Nordschleife, which are popular with amateur racers, will be closed to motorcyclists from the coming season. The track operators cite safety concerns as the reason for the ban on two-wheelers. According to them, the different driving dynamics of two- and four-wheeled vehicles often lead to misunderstandings. In addition, motorcyclists are particularly at risk due to the lack of crumple zones and run-off areas.
There is a back door
However, those who still want to take the legendary route under two wheels will still have the opportunity to do so in the future. Instead of sharing the track with cars as in the past, motorcycles will be allowed to drive the almost 21-kilometre track as part of guided driving training sessions and courses. Four full-day training formats are planned for this year, in which participants will be divided into groups with different levels of experience, such as beginners and Nordschleife experts.
The approximately 5-kilometer Grand Prix circuit is not affected by the motorcycle ban as part of the Touristenfahrt. It remains open to motorcyclists. 38 events are planned for this year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.