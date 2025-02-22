Brecht’s “The Stopping Ascent of Arturo Ui”

Plot:

Chicago is in the midst of a vegetable crisis. Greens, especially cauliflower, are no longer selling. The small-time gangster Arturo Ui senses his chance to make a profit from the misery. He uses the city's redevelopment plans as an opportunity to ally himself with the influential businessman Dogsborough by offering him bribes and helping him to avoid an investigation. With Dogsborough's support, Ui begins to eliminate his rivals through violence and intimidation, plotting to take complete control of the vegetable market by staging a fire that discredits one of his rivals. In the end, all rivals seem to be eliminated and Ui gives a speech to the citizens, whom he has completely manipulated and intimidated. The play ends with a chorus warning that such demagogic upstarts may reappear again and again if society is not vigilant.