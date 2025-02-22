Wow! A Carinthian shoots better than NBA star Curry

Strong: The Pirates (Holyfield is fit again!) have already surpassed their all-time record of 30 points (26 last year) as league leaders - although two games are still open. Rivals KOS (two points!) are about to beat their internal minus record (four points in 2014/15) three games before the end of the basic round. Only the Pirates were worse in 2016/17 with 0 (!) points. KOS boss Michi Seher: "Hopefully we can upset them, but it will be very difficult."