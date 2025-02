Choking: the allure of choking and its dangers

Passing out, choking or scarf play: There are many names for choking during sexual intercourse. The most common is choking, which literally means "suffocating". In this practice, one partner exerts pressure on the other's throat, restricting their breathing or blood circulation (or both). The cessation of this resulting oxygen deprivation can at best cause a feeling of euphoria in the person being choked - at worst it can result in bruising, vomiting, brain damage or even death.