Dictated peace would also have consequences for Austria

Ukraine expert Olga Pindyuk even sees the danger of a complete halt to investment in Eastern Europe and Ukraine in particular. "We are talking about a high-risk zone here, where there are natural resources but everything is mined," she told APA. If Ukraine is forced to accept de facto capitulation on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's terms, it will become a vassal state of Russia. The occupied part could become a "second Belarus", Pindyuk predicts. The raw materials in the regions conquered by Russia in the east would be exploited in a similar way to a "colonial economy". Hardly any of the proceeds from the extraction of rare earths, oil or gas will be invested in the reconstruction of the region, which has been devastated by three years of war.