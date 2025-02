Generation Angst: Why young voters vote extreme

The year 1933 changed world history. When Adolf Hitler's NSDAP - democratically elected - became the strongest force in the German elections. Aided by the economic crisis and the turmoil of the post-war period of the First World War. "Never again" was the motto after 1945, after twelve years of Nazi terror and another war, the Holocaust and a total of almost 50 million deaths. Renowned German generational researcher Rüdiger Maas has played out a scenario that shows how the AfD, which has been classified by the German constitutional court as right-wing extremist in parts, could become the strongest force in Germany by 2033 - exactly one hundred years after the Nazi party came to power.