Police officers annoyed

Woman with knife: Witnesses film dangerous scene

Nachrichten
20.02.2025 13:45

A dramatic scene took place in the middle of Vienna-Meidling on Wednesday: An apparently mentally impaired woman (59) caused fear and a lot of attention when she waved a knife wildly in the direction of passers-by. But what did the onlookers do? They pulled out their cell phones and filmed the dangerous spectacle!

Several officers from the Meidling municipal police department were immediately deployed. With their service pistols drawn, they repeatedly asked the woman to drop the knife - but she didn't react. The situation could have escalated at any time. But the curious passers-by didn't seem to care: they stood behind the woman unimpressed and even filmed the dangerous scene while the police officers feared for their safety.

Only after loud requests from the police to leave the danger zone did the onlookers reluctantly move away from the scene.

Woman probably in a state of mental emergency
It was only when the 59-year-old put the knife in her handbag that the police managed to overpower her. She was immediately taken to hospital due to her apparent state of mental distress.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf