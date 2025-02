Savage beating after complaint about loud cell phone

Did not let go of the victim

What followed was beyond imagination: the unemployed man went completely berserk. He savagely beat the passenger on the streetcar, causing him serious injuries. When the victim left the train, he was pursued by the furious 30-year-old. After a short time, he beat up the passenger again and also took his wallet containing 50 euros in cash, his driver's license, e-card, ATM card and credit card.