Tenant wanted for popular traditional restaurant

Philipp Berndl took over in 2019

Looking back: After Roswitha Oswald had been at the helm of the inn at Garnisonstraße 30 since 2006, her longstanding employee Philipp Berndl and his Andrea took over the reins of the Stefan Stubm in 2019. The two have succeeded in further establishing the pub with its 80 seats in the Stubm and Stüberl and 80 additional seats in the garden as a guarantee and top address for genuine Austrian cuisine in Linz.