Not because of bankruptcy
Tenant wanted for popular traditional restaurant
Almost every day, a restaurant has to close due to bankruptcy, unlike the Stefan Stubm in Linz's Garnisonstraße: the down-to-earth inn is "buzzing", but because the current tenants want to take on a new challenge, a successor is being sought - a couple or duo preferred.
Oven-fresh roast pork, ox cheeks or a creamy saffron risotto - just reading the daily menu at Stefan Stubm is enough to make the mouths of countless regulars water. And it should definitely stay that way in the future, if the owner of the traditional restaurant has his way, who is currently looking for a tenant with the help of gastro coach Gerald Aigmüller.
Philipp Berndl took over in 2019
Looking back: After Roswitha Oswald had been at the helm of the inn at Garnisonstraße 30 since 2006, her longstanding employee Philipp Berndl and his Andrea took over the reins of the Stefan Stubm in 2019. The two have succeeded in further establishing the pub with its 80 seats in the Stubm and Stüberl and 80 additional seats in the garden as a guarantee and top address for genuine Austrian cuisine in Linz.
Owner wants home cooking to continue
But this will soon come to an end. "The two of them want to take on a new challenge," explains Aigmüller, who has therefore been keeping his eyes and ears open for three months to find a suitable successor tenant. Interested parties who wanted to turn the traditional inn into an Asian restaurant were recently turned down.
"Ideal for restaurant couples"
Gerald Aigmüller: "The Stefan Stubm is a traditional business in an excellent location that has always continued to develop. It is particularly important to the owner that the new tenants remain true to the kitchen line. A restaurant couple or two up-and-coming restaurateurs would have the perfect basis here to realize their dream of independence."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.