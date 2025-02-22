How you can support your immune system with music

British scientists from Imperial College in London came to the same conclusion. The researchers found that after around 60 minutes of singing, the biological markers for stress and the body's immune defenses change significantly. According to the study, people with a severely weakened immune system, such as cancer patients, particularly benefited from the stress-reducing and immune-boosting effect. So, whether you're in the shower or driving, whether you hit all the right notes or not - for the sake of your immune system, don't feel inhibited and sing at the top of your voice more often.