Salzburg’s tourism sector celebrates record January

However, January was not the only very positive month in terms of overnight stays; there were also 7.3 million overnight stays in the first three months of the winter season, i.e. from November to January. Deputy Governor Stefan Schnöll is certain: "The tourism engine in the province is running at full speed. This secures many jobs in the regions. Especially in Pinzgau and Pongau, the varied sports, events and culinary offerings attract guests from all over the world.