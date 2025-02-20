Champions League
“Almost ridiculous!” Man City and Guardiola on the ground
Manchester City and Pep Guardiola at rock bottom: the Premier League giants were knocked out of the Champions League play-off against Real Madrid. It was "so easy it was almost laughable" for the "royals", the British press complained about the Citizens' weak performance.
Defending champions Real Madrid celebrated a 3:1 home win against Manchester City on Wednesday and are through to the last 16 with an aggregate score of 6:3. The Sky Blues, on the other hand, disappointed across the board. The English champions, who had Erling Haaland, who was not fully fit, on the bench, surprised everyone with a completely lethargic performance.
"This team no longer exists"
"The team that Guardiola said for eight years was a machine no longer exists. The City coach had said he was lying when he gave his team a one percent chance of progressing, but it turned out it wasn't even that high," writes The Guardian. "There was no comeback, not even a hint of one. Just the end."
As a result, Guardiola and Co's crisis continues to deepen. "City's ambitions are now limited to doing well enough in the Premier League to qualify for next year's Champions League," says the Daily Mail. "In the past, it would have been unthinkable that they would not finish in the top four or five in the Premier League. Not any more."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
