Dividing up Europe? Kremlin can hardly believe its luck

Europe has a censorship and democracy problem, while at the same time Vance promoted far-right parties such as the AfD. It was a moral sermon without substance. At the same time, liberal media such as the AP news agency or the New York Times are being denied access to the White House in the USA. They don't like the reporting. Tulsi Gabbard, a conspiracy theorist with close ties to Russia, sits at the head of the secret services. And with Elon Musk as quasi-treasurer, Trump is leading the USA into an age of oligarchy.