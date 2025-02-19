The U-turn of the USA
Dividing up Europe? Kremlin can hardly believe its luck
Donald Trump has delivered Ukraine to the knife. The US president is acting as a bulldozer for Moscow and is finally tearing down old certainties for Europe. Cheers on Russian state television show how dangerous the situation really is. An overview.
"Those who are patient will be richly rewarded", Putin must be thinking these days. After the disgraceful performance of his army at the beginning of his invasion of Ukraine, he made a radical change of strategy, which is now bearing fruit. He has opted for attrition through time instead of conquest through force.
Almost three years have passed since the beginning of his invasion in violation of international law, during which the West has stood by Ukraine's side. Since then, economic crises, polarization and the crumbling of old certainties have turned the political map in Europe and the USA upside down. New faces are sitting at the negotiating table - above all US President Trump and his MAGA lackeys.
What used to be no longer applies
The past few hours have impressively demonstrated that nationalist thought patterns have completely taken over in the USA. Theodore Roosevelt used to say: "Speak softly and carry a big stick, [then] you will go far." The days of "big stick" diplomacy in the USA are now just a memory. In other words, a strategy based on diplomatic relations and the assertion of good intentions - paired with a powerful military apparatus and high economic power.
But Trump can only speak loudly. Previous partners such as Ukraine and Europe are no longer being consulted, but presented with a fait accompli. To this end, the US President sent his Vice President JD Vance to Europe last week for the Munich Security Conference. His remarkable speech left the European security apparatus stunned. The message: You are now on your own!
Europe has a censorship and democracy problem, while at the same time Vance promoted far-right parties such as the AfD. It was a moral sermon without substance. At the same time, liberal media such as the AP news agency or the New York Times are being denied access to the White House in the USA. They don't like the reporting. Tulsi Gabbard, a conspiracy theorist with close ties to Russia, sits at the head of the secret services. And with Elon Musk as quasi-treasurer, Trump is leading the USA into an age of oligarchy.
So it only fits into the picture that the US president is completely subservient to the Kremlin's narrative. Ukraine itself is to blame for Russia's invasion. Volodymyr Zelensky is a "dictator without a choice". US support for the attacked country is clearly no longer based on Western solidarity. Trump links the aid to access to rare earths from Ukraine, for example. The USA evidently sees this as a way of boosting its own ailing budget.
"We are using the threat of Russian violence to extract things for ourselves. This has nothing to do with moderating a conflict," remarked the renowned US historian Timothy Snyder. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is a symbol of the Americans' 180-degree turnaround. Two years ago, he called Putin a "gangster" who wanted to "install a puppet government" in Kiev. Trump wants to deliver exactly that to the Kremlin leader by calling for Zelensky to be voted out of office. Meanwhile, the former hardliner Rubio vouches for Putin's noble intentions.
In Europe, all alarm bells are naturally ringing. Military experts such as Carlo Masala fear that the next step will be the withdrawal of US troops from Europe. "If Europe doesn't get into gear now, replacing US armed forces and weapons in Europe with its own, it will soon be defencelessly at the mercy of Russian imperialism," he told Der Spiegel.
Kremlin can hardly believe its luck
Trump's short-sighted world view, his admiration for autocrats and his self-obsession as an existential threat to Europe? One look at Russian state television is enough to see that the Kremlin can hardly believe its luck. It is already openly fantasizing about the division of the continent between the superpowers.
Putin's chief propagandist Vladimir Solovyov is dreaming of the big time in prime time: "Why not form a military coalition between Russia and America and divide up Europe? Who needs that? I think that's a great idea." A society is being prepared for even greater conflicts.
As a reminder, before Trump took office, Moscow was so desperate that Putin formed emergency alliances with North Korea and Iran in order to remain viable on the battlefield. Now there is talk of redividing Europe.
China as the laughing third
Trump's departure from the international stage also leaves a power vacuum that will undoubtedly be filled. Precisely by the state that he himself has identified as the greatest threat: China.
By withdrawing from the World Health Organization and the United Nations Human Rights Council, the USA is clearing the way for China to turn the UN system into an instrument of its global power, as the US magazine "The Atlantic" analyzes. The dismantling of USAID also makes China even more important for developing countries. The old rule of thumb applies here: development aid is also hard-hitting geopolitics. Trump's bizarre plan to deport Palestinians from the Gaza Strip will make Xi even more powerful in the Middle East.
The US president may be right that Europe should mind its own business more. But by handing over global leadership to authoritarian states such as Russia and China, he is creating a world that Western civilization actually wanted to leave behind.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.