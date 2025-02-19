Vorteilswelt
Nobody injured

Tiled stove caught fire: House uninhabitable for the time being

19.02.2025 20:55

Fire alarm Wednesday afternoon at a house in Rietz in Tyrol! After two women were heating a tiled stove and left the building, a fire broke out. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The two Tyrolean women (aged 68 and 89) were heating the tiled stove with compressed wood briquettes on Wednesday morning and left their home at around 11 o'clock. "When the two women returned home at around 12.45 pm and unlocked the door, they noticed a fire," the police said. The women immediately raised the alarm and tried to contain the flames with the help of a neighbor and a fire extinguisher. However, this had to be abandoned due to the enormous heat and smoke development.

Stove probably overheated
The Rietz fire department finally managed to extinguish the fire quickly and thus prevent the house from catching fire. "According to the findings so far, the fire is very likely to have started due to the tiled stove overheating. However, the investigation into the cause of the fire has not yet been completed and will continue on Thursday," said the investigators. No one was injured. However, the house was considerably damaged and is currently uninhabitable.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Samuel Thurner
Samuel Thurner
