Nobody injured
Tiled stove caught fire: House uninhabitable for the time being
Fire alarm Wednesday afternoon at a house in Rietz in Tyrol! After two women were heating a tiled stove and left the building, a fire broke out. Fortunately, no one was injured.
The two Tyrolean women (aged 68 and 89) were heating the tiled stove with compressed wood briquettes on Wednesday morning and left their home at around 11 o'clock. "When the two women returned home at around 12.45 pm and unlocked the door, they noticed a fire," the police said. The women immediately raised the alarm and tried to contain the flames with the help of a neighbor and a fire extinguisher. However, this had to be abandoned due to the enormous heat and smoke development.
Stove probably overheated
The Rietz fire department finally managed to extinguish the fire quickly and thus prevent the house from catching fire. "According to the findings so far, the fire is very likely to have started due to the tiled stove overheating. However, the investigation into the cause of the fire has not yet been completed and will continue on Thursday," said the investigators. No one was injured. However, the house was considerably damaged and is currently uninhabitable.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.