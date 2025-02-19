Tiled stove caught fire: House uninhabitable for the time being

Stove probably overheated

The Rietz fire department finally managed to extinguish the fire quickly and thus prevent the house from catching fire. "According to the findings so far, the fire is very likely to have started due to the tiled stove overheating. However, the investigation into the cause of the fire has not yet been completed and will continue on Thursday," said the investigators. No one was injured. However, the house was considerably damaged and is currently uninhabitable.