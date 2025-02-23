LIVE from 5pm: LASK must face Rapid

Rapid coach Robert Klauß was keen to assess the current situation ahead of the visit to Upper Austria. "The derby was not a game you have to lose. We lost because we didn't do two or three things well. But we also showed the players that we did what we did well in the 90 minutes," said the German and emphasized: "The direction is basically right, but of course we have to make sure that we get results in the short term so that we can continue on our path. It's not all bad, but there are things we need to change and improve."