Deportation video: White House mocks migrants
Over the past few days, Instagram posts from the White House have caused quite a stir online. Several videos have been published on the official Instagram account (@whitehouse) that showcase the deportation of migrants. One video in particular, entitled "ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight", shocked many.
"ASMR: Illegal Alien Deportation Flight" is the title of the Instagram post, which went viral less than a day ago. The video published on the White House account shows how deportation flights are carried out and, according to critics, is intended to mock migrants. The post is titled "ASMR", which refers to the rustling of foot and handcuffs (see info box).
The meaning of the posting:
- ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) is a term for a relaxing response, often perceived as "tingling", to certain soft sounds or gentle voices. ASMR videos are very popular on the internet and are said to have a calming effect.
- "Illegal Alien Deportation Flight" literally means "deportation flight for illegal aliens".
Criticism and public reactions
The way it was presented immediately provoked outrage among users. "This is the most absurd, inhumane, embarrassing and downright disturbing thing I've seen in a long time," commented one user under the post. "This post is truly so vile and so inhumane on so many different levels," another person commented on the social platform.
Critics have previously accused the US government of deliberately humiliating migrants with videos. Media outlets such as n-tv and RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND) reported on posts by the White House on social media that mock migrants in the form of a Valentine's Day message. On the online service X, for example, a picture of a pink greeting card with a little heart was published (see below). Using popular verses, it reads: "Roses are red, violets are blue, come here illegally and we'll deport you."
A post directed at singer and actress Selena Gomez was also particularly controversial. After she made critical comments about the government's migration policy, the White House released a video showing a crying Gomez, apparently in response to her remarks.
Means to deter illegal immigration
While the opposition Democratic Party clearly criticizes the White House's actions, supporters of the current administration defend the contributions as a means to deter illegal immigration.
The deportation of millions of people living irregularly in the USA was one of Trump's key election promises. Since taking office in January 2025, he has begun to implement this. First, he exerted pressure on neighboring countries Mexico and Canada to strengthen their border security under the threat of tariffs. He then had people deported to countries in South America, such as Venezuela.
