Deportation video: White House mocks migrants

Critics have previously accused the US government of deliberately humiliating migrants with videos. Media outlets such as n-tv and RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland (RND) reported on posts by the White House on social media that mock migrants in the form of a Valentine's Day message. On the online service X, for example, a picture of a pink greeting card with a little heart was published (see below). Using popular verses, it reads: "Roses are red, violets are blue, come here illegally and we'll deport you."