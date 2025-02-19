Schilling vs. Strache
Deport assassins? “Yes, you can think about it!”
Attacks like the one in Villach must be prevented. But how can this be achieved? Are the ÖVP and SPÖ doomed to succeed and what's next for Ukraine? Presenter Jana Pasching put these questions to Green MEP Lena Schilling and former FPÖ leader Heinz-Christian Strache in the current political duel.
Many people can no longer listen to these dishonest declarations of concern, says Heinz-Christian Strache. "These are imported problems, it is not the way it is presented that a young person uses modern communication for 14 days and then becomes a radical Islamist, buys a knife and stabs people."
Many different steps and consistent approaches are needed to stop such developments. "If you can no longer protect and defend your children and you have to be afraid that children will become victims of such madness on public transport or on the street, then the state really, really has a big problem. Namely because it ultimately has legitimacy problems if it can no longer guarantee security."
"Hate and hate speech on the internet must be stopped"
Politicians should certainly have been more consistent in various areas, says Schilling. However, we must ensure that people fleeing war are given protection and, on the other hand, that there is no place for people who bring terror to Europe. "The Digital Services Act should be implemented, hatred and hate speech online should be stopped." When asked whether the man responsible for the killing spree in Villach should be deported as an example, Schilling said: "Yes. If someone with such a high level of violence commits a crime, you could consider deporting them."
"Irresponsible towards citizens"
Strache expressed disappointment that the coalition talks with Herbert Kickl had collapsed. "I would have liked him to continue the negotiations." Schilling: "140 days without a government is unique for Austria and irresponsible towards the citizens."
You can find out more about the Turkish-Red talks and what Schilling and Strache think about the negotiations between Trump and Putin on Ukraine in the video above!
