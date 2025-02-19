Deport assassins? “Yes, you can think about it!”

"Hate and hate speech on the internet must be stopped"

Politicians should certainly have been more consistent in various areas, says Schilling. However, we must ensure that people fleeing war are given protection and, on the other hand, that there is no place for people who bring terror to Europe. "The Digital Services Act should be implemented, hatred and hate speech online should be stopped." When asked whether the man responsible for the killing spree in Villach should be deported as an example, Schilling said: "Yes. If someone with such a high level of violence commits a crime, you could consider deporting them."

