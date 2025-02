Mishap: This Barber of Seville stinks of cheese

It is considered one of the most important comic operas. Gioachino Rossini's "The Barber of Seville" revolves around the cheerful bearded Figaro, who helps the love-struck Count Almaviva to conquer the beautiful but closely guarded Rosina. The masterpiece has enjoyed great popularity for almost 200 years. At the Vienna State Opera, there was very little to laugh about; in fact, the audience turned up their noses and some visitors left the house in a hurry. But what happened?