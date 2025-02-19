Strong balance sheet for 2024
366 days in the service of humanity
The Styrian Red Cross managed almost 600,000 missions in 2024, made possible by over 12,000 volunteers, employees, civilian servants and participants in the Voluntary Social Year. The "Balance Sheet of Humanity" was published on Wednesday.
Last year, a Red Cross vehicle started every 54 seconds in Styria. The emergency services were on standby day and night, with exactly 582,185 missions recorded - an average of around 1,500 per day. In 24,258 cases, these were emergency medical interventions that were literally a matter of life and death. "It takes a well-functioning system, state-of-the-art technology and the boundless commitment of thousands of Red Cross employees to cope with this workload day after day," says Siegfried Schrittwieser, President of the Styrian Red Cross.
The organization relies above all on the work of volunteers. In 2024, around 10,403 people were active in voluntary service in Styria. This may seem like a lot at first, but the number has fallen by around 700 people compared to 2023. At the same time, more people are being employed, which leads to higher costs.
The areas of activity go far beyond rescue operations. Blood donation campaigns, first aid courses, mobile home care and the distribution of food are just as important as the daily rescue missions.
More than 1000 blood donation campaigns
In 2024, the Red Cross was able to ensure the supply of blood in Styria through 1096 blood donation campaigns. A total of 39,888 Styrians were also trained in the field of first aid last year. This also includes 6858 young people, who are thus prepared for an emergency. Furthermore, 941,763 kilograms of food were distributed in Styria via the "Team Österreich Tafel".
Big plans for 2025
The Red Cross also has big plans for 2025: "We will integrate new telemedicine measures into our control center system by April. This will allow us to take even more targeted action using live images of callers," says Schrittwieser.
Investments are also being made in the training and further education of emergency paramedics. Comprehensive scenario training is planned, which will be led and observed by experts. Red Cross Chief Physician Berthold Petutschnigg explains: "Our emergency paramedics are crucial pillars of the emergency ambulance service in Styria. Through additional and regular training measures close to real-life practice, we provide them with additional support in their important daily task for the Styrian population."
Not to be forgotten is the new regional headquarters in Graz-Puntigam, which is due to open in the fall. The competence center will soon become the new workplace for around 450 employees.
Criticism from the Court of Audit
Despite these positive results of the past year, the Red Cross is currently also facing criticism from the Styrian Court of Audit. The Styrian rescue service, which also includes the Green Cross and Malteser, is said to be too expensive. A commission set up by the Province of Styria is now to look at how structures can be optimized and resources used more efficiently.
