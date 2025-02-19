Vorteilswelt
Rejected at the checkout

Tom Holland was not allowed to buy his own beer

Nachrichten
19.02.2025 16:00

Even his "Spider-Man" power didn't help him. Tom Holland shared a funny anecdote on his Instagram story about how he tried in vain to buy his own brand of non-alcoholic beer at the American supermarket chain Target. Not because Bero wasn't available there - but because the 28-year-old didn't have any ID with him to prove he was over 21.

The Brit began his story with: "I haven't been to the United States for a while now. That's why I decided to look for my Beros on the shelves in the wilderness."

All good things come in threes!
After the first two attempts failed because he couldn't find his product with his US distributor ("I need better marketing"), attempt number three was crowned with success.

He filmed himself entering a Target store (he did not reveal exactly where in the USA this was) and then waved over pack after pack of his Bero in the alcohol department, grinning.

Tom Holland brought his fiancée Zendaya to the presentation of his beer brand. (Bild: PictureDesk/BFA / Action Press)
Tom Holland brought his fiancée Zendaya to the presentation of his beer brand.
(Bild: PictureDesk/BFA / Action Press)

ID not accepted!
In his last video, however, he explained that he ran into problems at the till when paying: "They wouldn't accept my ID because it's British. And I couldn't prove to them that I was old enough."

Apparently the employee had never seen Bero before and thought it was an alcoholic drink. Holland, whose face was even printed above the shelf as the manufacturer: "How ironic that I'm not allowed to buy my own product."

In the end, however, he did get a 12-pack: "A very nice employee came and bought my Bero for me with her ID."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

