Garage fire: homeowner admitted to hospital

An explosive combustion occurred, which fortunately was not too serious for the 41-year-old. He even grabbed the fire extinguisher himself before the fire department arrived and was thus able to prevent worse. Wearing heavy breathing protection, the Florianis carried out extinguishing work and checked the affected area for further embers using a thermal imaging camera. The entire house was then cleared of smoke using a pressure ventilator. The homeowner was taken to Mürzzuschlag Regional Hospital with minor burns to his left hand.