Before the first season
This is the new generation of Formula 1
The 2025 Formula 1 season is in the starting blocks. While there was a lack of young talent last year, this year five rookies will complete their first season in the premier class. From Mercedes to Sauber - the pressure on the new generation could not be more different.
In 23 days, the engines will be running at full speed again in Melbourne. Five new faces will be on the grid in Australia. For some of them, the pressure is probably already much higher than they would like.
European karting champion, German and Italian Formula 4 champion and Formula Regional European Championship champion - his talent has not gone unnoticed. Andrea Kimi Antonelli was brought into the junior program by Mercedes back in 2019. Six years later, the 18-year-old Italian was promoted to Formula 1 and became George Russell's team-mate as the successor to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
His path was rapid: he made his debut in Formula 2 in 2024 without any detours via Formula 3 and initially struggled before taking off with two wins and finishing the season in sixth place. However, the young Italian lost his car in his first Formula 1 practice outing in Monza - but had previously impressed with his impressive speed. Mercedes is confident and wants to give the young talent enough time to get used to all facets of the premier class.
New Ferrari star?
The former Formula 2 team-mate of Kimi Antonelli is certainly already known to many. Oliver Bearman is also one of the favorites among the rookies for the 2025 season - thanks to his great performances. The Briton raced three times last season. The young driver impressed with seventh place for Ferrari - when Carlos Sainz was unable to compete in Saudi Arabia due to appendicitis. Two more races for Haas followed.
The Ferrari youngster will line up alongside Esteban Ocon, who will also complete his first season for Haas. Bearman can compete as a team-mate of the Frenchman, who comes from Alpine. Based on his strong performances in 2024, many believe the young Briton will soon be able to put Ocon under pressure. Ferrari will be keeping a close eye on the rookie's development at Haas. Bearman now has two years to prove himself as a potential successor to "Sir Lewis" at the Scuderia.
Just don't lose your nerve - that will probably be Jack Doohan 's motto. It is unusual for a rookie to feel as much pressure before his first season as the son of motor racing legend Mick Doohan. With sixth place in the 2022 Formula 2 season and third place the following year, he recommended himself for higher tasks. At the same time, he was active as a reserve driver at Alpine. His future in Formula 1 - anything but certain. The departure of Esteban Ocon opened up Doohan's path to the premier class.
Although the Australian has been confirmed alongside Pierre Gasly, he is not certain. Alpine recently announced a partnership with Williams that will see Franco Colapinto as a reserve driver - with the aim of preparing him for a regular cockpit in 2025 or 2026. Colapinto, who will be without a cockpit in 2025, certainly made an impression during his stint for Williams.
The person who is likely to feel the least pressure is the new arrival at Sauber. For a team with no short-term prospects of success, Gabriel Bortoletto is less in the spotlight than other rookies. The 20-year-old Brazilian will line up alongside Nico Hülkenberg.
Bortoletto won both the Formula 3 and Formula 2 championships as a rookie - a feat recently only achieved by Oscar Piastri. Sauber sees him as the key to the future and is preparing Bortoletto for the 2026 Audi project with a multi-year contract. The youngster also has prominent support. He will be looked after by Fernando Alonso's management agency A14 and will therefore be able to develop optimally at Sauber.
Unpolished diamond
Like his new team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, Isack Hadjar is considered an unpolished diamond in the rough who still needs to mature both technically and mentally in order to establish himself in the world of the premier class. The only problem? Red Bull is known to have little patience for long acclimatization periods. The 20-year-old will have to prove himself quickly and quickly transfer the speed from his runner-up season in Formula 2 last year to Formula 1.
Arvid Lindblad, the next talent from the Red Bull Academy, is already waiting for his chance. The 17-year-old will receive plenty of Formula 1 test time in 2025 in order to be ready in 2026. Liam Lawson, Hadja's predecessor at Racing Bulls, is moving to the side of world champion Max Verstappen.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.