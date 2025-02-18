This is the new generation of Formula 1

The Ferrari youngster will line up alongside Esteban Ocon, who will also complete his first season for Haas. Bearman can compete as a team-mate of the Frenchman, who comes from Alpine. Based on his strong performances in 2024, many believe the young Briton will soon be able to put Ocon under pressure. Ferrari will be keeping a close eye on the rookie's development at Haas. Bearman now has two years to prove himself as a potential successor to "Sir Lewis" at the Scuderia.



Just don't lose your nerve - that will probably be Jack Doohan 's motto. It is unusual for a rookie to feel as much pressure before his first season as the son of motor racing legend Mick Doohan. With sixth place in the 2022 Formula 2 season and third place the following year, he recommended himself for higher tasks. At the same time, he was active as a reserve driver at Alpine. His future in Formula 1 - anything but certain. The departure of Esteban Ocon opened up Doohan's path to the premier class.