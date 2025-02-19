Wine queens are now joined by “real” regents

When the mayor suddenly resigns shortly after the election and takes off on a skiing vacation without making a statement and being unavailable, there can be various reasons for this. On the Poysdorf municipal website, David Jilli is still listed as the head of the town, but those close to him confirm that he is stepping down for health and family reasons: "An election campaign like this takes its toll," they say. Especially on the part of his wife, who is a senior physician and - according to reports - has "prescribed" his husband to take a strict break from political stress.