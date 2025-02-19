Council house instead of press house
Wine queens are now joined by “real” regents
A cuvée of political ladies will reign in Poysdorf from March 7. Because the mayor is taking a break, Gudrun Sperner-Habitzl and Sandra Schön-Schuckert are taking over the town hall. It's easy to explain how: while the future mayor has already gained experience as deputy mayor, the other has a lot of previous experience in the field of culture.
When the mayor suddenly resigns shortly after the election and takes off on a skiing vacation without making a statement and being unavailable, there can be various reasons for this. On the Poysdorf municipal website, David Jilli is still listed as the head of the town, but those close to him confirm that he is stepping down for health and family reasons: "An election campaign like this takes its toll," they say. Especially on the part of his wife, who is a senior physician and - according to reports - has "prescribed" his husband to take a strict break from political stress.
Praise for Jilli's commitment - he is returning, but taking it easy
Jilli was also very committed to the community beforehand - the people of Poysdorf thanked him with 891 preferential votes, three and a half times as many as the runner-up. The ÖVP achieved 20 out of 29 seats. The 54-year-old is waiving all salary payments during his break from work. He will then return to the town hall - in the administration department.
Women's power duo is ready to go
The successor will be appointed on March 7: Gudrun Sperner-Habitzl and Sandra Schön-Schuckert take the helm as the management duo of a small metropolis dominated by wine - but with many more facets up its sleeve.
Sperner-Habitzl, an experienced local politician who has played a key role in organizing major wine events, will become the city's mayor. Her current position as Deputy Mayor will be taken over by the 47-year-old teacher and singer Schön-Schuckert, who has already played a major role in promoting the city's cultural and club life.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
