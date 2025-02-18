"Lazy compromises"
Kickl: Neither the SPÖ nor the ÖVP should get this
While the ÖVP and SPÖ are currently negotiating a possible coalition government, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, who failed in the coalition negotiations, is once again on the attack. He warns that Austria would end up with "rotten compromises" as a result of a black-red coalition and is once again calling for new elections.
According to Kickl, neither the ÖVP nor the SPÖ should control the Ministry of the Interior or the Ministry of Finance, "Both stand for debt creation and are responsible for the migration disaster", writes Kickl on X.
Austria therefore needs new elections and clear conditions for real change instead of lazy compromises.
"The numbers don't lie!"
Kickl is particularly critical of the People's Party: "Whenever the ÖVP is in charge at the Ministry of the Interior, things go haywire when it comes to asylum and migration. The figures don't lie! If we had taken responsibility in the Ministry of the Interior, we would have taken a completely different direction."
ÖVP-SPÖ talks underway
Meanwhile, the ÖVP and SPÖ are working on a future black-red coalition. "Talks are underway as to whether or not cooperation and the conclusion of a government agreement are possible," said the federal ÖVP on Monday. This was also confirmed by the SPÖ.
It remains to be seen whether and when Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen will give ÖVP leader Christian Stocker a mandate to form a government. The Federal President is in close contact with the party leaders, according to the presidential chancellery on Monday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.