"Lazy compromises"

Kickl: Neither the SPÖ nor the ÖVP should get this

Nachrichten
18.02.2025 17:31

While the ÖVP and SPÖ are currently negotiating a possible coalition government, FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl, who failed in the coalition negotiations, is once again on the attack. He warns that Austria would end up with "rotten compromises" as a result of a black-red coalition and is once again calling for new elections. 

0 Kommentare

According to Kickl, neither the ÖVP nor the SPÖ should control the Ministry of the Interior or the Ministry of Finance, "Both stand for debt creation and are responsible for the migration disaster", writes Kickl on X.

Kickl's latest post on X (Bild: Screenshot/X)
Kickl's latest post on X
(Bild: Screenshot/X)

Austria therefore needs new elections and clear conditions for real change instead of lazy compromises. 

"The numbers don't lie!"
Kickl is particularly critical of the People's Party: "Whenever the ÖVP is in charge at the Ministry of the Interior, things go haywire when it comes to asylum and migration. The figures don't lie! If we had taken responsibility in the Ministry of the Interior, we would have taken a completely different direction." 

ÖVP-SPÖ talks underway
Meanwhile, the ÖVP and SPÖ are working on a future black-red coalition. "Talks are underway as to whether or not cooperation and the conclusion of a government agreement are possible," said the federal ÖVP on Monday. This was also confirmed by the SPÖ.

It remains to be seen whether and when Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen will give ÖVP leader Christian Stocker a mandate to form a government. The Federal President is in close contact with the party leaders, according to the presidential chancellery on Monday.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

