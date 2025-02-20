Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

The stars love it

This trend color makes you want spring!

Nachrichten
20.02.2025 08:00

This shade will give the trend color "Mocha Mousse" a run for its money in the coming months. Because fashionistas won't be able to ignore "Lime Cream" in spring and summer! And the stars are already loving it.

0 Kommentare

Spring is fast approaching - and with it the new trends of the year. Right at the forefront is the color of the year "Moccha Mousse" and a shade reminiscent of delicious pistachio ice cream or refreshing lime cream.

Refreshing spring shade
It is no coincidence that Pantone has named this color "Lime Cream", which will also set the tone alongside the brown trend in the coming months. And the stars are already smitten with this trend!

Saoirse Ronan (Bild: Photo Press Service)
Saoirse Ronan
(Bild: Photo Press Service)
Dakota Fanning (Bild: Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)
Dakota Fanning
(Bild: Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Frazer Harrison)

And prove that the pastel green has true glamor factor! Saoirse Ronan, Dakota and Elle Fanning, as well as Zoe Saldana, have already appeared on the red carpet in dresses in this fresh shade of green.

Zoe Saldana (Bild: APA-Picturedesk)
Zoe Saldana
(Bild: APA-Picturedesk)
Elle Fanning (Bild: Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jon Kopaloff)
Elle Fanning
(Bild: Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Jon Kopaloff)

Come to stay
A look at the fashion shows of recent weeks shows that lime cream is here to stay. The trend color was featured in numerous designers' collections for spring and summer - above all Zuhair Murad and Chanel.

Chanel (Bild: APA-Picturedesk)
Chanel
(Bild: APA-Picturedesk)
Chanel (Bild: APA-Picturedesk)
Chanel
(Bild: APA-Picturedesk)
Chanel (Bild: APA-Picturedesk)
Chanel
(Bild: APA-Picturedesk)

Incidentally, the trend color looks best in an all-over look. Not only the celebrity beauties know this, but also the designers. Nevertheless, you don't have to shy away from combining the color. Other pastel shades, especially pink, go perfectly with it. Lime cream also looks great with white, silver or beige. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf