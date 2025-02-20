The stars love it
This trend color makes you want spring!
This shade will give the trend color "Mocha Mousse" a run for its money in the coming months. Because fashionistas won't be able to ignore "Lime Cream" in spring and summer! And the stars are already loving it.
Spring is fast approaching - and with it the new trends of the year. Right at the forefront is the color of the year "Moccha Mousse" and a shade reminiscent of delicious pistachio ice cream or refreshing lime cream.
Refreshing spring shade
It is no coincidence that Pantone has named this color "Lime Cream", which will also set the tone alongside the brown trend in the coming months. And the stars are already smitten with this trend!
And prove that the pastel green has true glamor factor! Saoirse Ronan, Dakota and Elle Fanning, as well as Zoe Saldana, have already appeared on the red carpet in dresses in this fresh shade of green.
Come to stay
A look at the fashion shows of recent weeks shows that lime cream is here to stay. The trend color was featured in numerous designers' collections for spring and summer - above all Zuhair Murad and Chanel.
Incidentally, the trend color looks best in an all-over look. Not only the celebrity beauties know this, but also the designers. Nevertheless, you don't have to shy away from combining the color. Other pastel shades, especially pink, go perfectly with it. Lime cream also looks great with white, silver or beige.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
