Like Panama
Costa Rica wants to take in deported migrants
After Panama and Guatemala, Costa Rica now also wants to take in 200 illegal, deported migrants from Central Asia and India from the USA.
According to the statement, the first group of deported migrants will arrive in Costa Rica on a scheduled flight on Wednesday and then be taken to a temporary care center near the border with Panama.
The operation is fully funded by the US government under the supervision of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
Panama and Guatemala had previously reached a similar agreement with the USA. At the beginning of February, during a visit by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Guatemala agreed to take in significantly more migrants deported from the USA. At the end of January, two planes carrying dozens of citizens deported from the USA were allowed into the country.
Deportation flights to Panama too
The first deportation flight from the USA landed in Panama last week. According to the Panamanian authorities, 119 people of "various nationalities" were on board a US military aircraft, including many migrants from China, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino had previously offered the USA the opportunity to use his country as a kind of stopover for deportations to other countries.
Since Donald Trump took office on January 20, deported migrants have also been taken to Colombia, Venezuela and Brazil, as well as to the infamous US camp in Guantanamo, Cuba.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
