Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Like Panama

Costa Rica wants to take in deported migrants

Nachrichten
18.02.2025 11:55

After Panama and Guatemala, Costa Rica now also wants to take in 200 illegal, deported migrants from Central Asia and India from the USA. 

0 Kommentare

According to the statement, the first group of deported migrants will arrive in Costa Rica on a scheduled flight on Wednesday and then be taken to a temporary care center near the border with Panama.

The operation is fully funded by the US government under the supervision of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

US President Donald Trump had announced mass deportations for his second term in office. (Bild: APA/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
US President Donald Trump had announced mass deportations for his second term in office.
(Bild: APA/ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Panama and Guatemala had previously reached a similar agreement with the USA. At the beginning of February, during a visit by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Guatemala agreed to take in significantly more migrants deported from the USA. At the end of January, two planes carrying dozens of citizens deported from the USA were allowed into the country.

Migrants in Panama (Bild: JAIME SALDARRIAGA / AFP)
Migrants in Panama
(Bild: JAIME SALDARRIAGA / AFP)

Deportation flights to Panama too
The first deportation flight from the USA landed in Panama last week. According to the Panamanian authorities, 119 people of "various nationalities" were on board a US military aircraft, including many migrants from China, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino had previously offered the USA the opportunity to use his country as a kind of stopover for deportations to other countries.

Since Donald Trump took office on January 20, deported migrants have also been taken to Colombia, Venezuela and Brazil, as well as to the infamous US camp in Guantanamo, Cuba.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf