Israel withdraws from southern Lebanon

Withdrawal was preceded by threats

Lebanon's parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri, who is allied with Hezbollah, had already emphasized before the end of the ceasefire that an extension was out of the question for the Lebanese government. The newly appointed President Joseph Aoun had also called for compliance with the deadline and reportedly wanted to make an official statement on Tuesday. Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem had threatened the Israelis in a televised speech: if their troops remain in Lebanon beyond February 18, it is an occupation - and everyone knows "how to deal with an occupation".