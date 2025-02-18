Associated with risks
Israel withdraws from southern Lebanon
According to media reports, the Israeli army has withdrawn from all but five posts near the border in southern Lebanon. The withdrawal is part of a shaky ceasefire with the terrorist militia Hezbollah. The territorial surrender entails enormous risks.
The Lebanese army announced that it had moved into villages that had been evacuated by Israel. The military named the Lebanese towns of Abbasiya, Kfar Kila Marj Ajun, Adaissa, Markaba, Hula, Mais al-Jabal, Blida, Marun al-Ras, Jarun and Bint Jubail.
The ceasefire, which was agreed at the end of November after a year of war between Israel and the Lebanese Hezbollah, included a complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon by Tuesday. The deadline has already been extended once.
Fear of new attacks
Israel justified remaining in five posts near the border on the grounds that the Lebanese army had not moved up quickly enough and had therefore not fulfilled its obligations.
Israel is concerned that Hezbollah could attack Israeli residents in the border area after their return, similar to Hamas on October 7, 2023. The militia's tunnel systems were found and destroyed in the border area. Around 60,000 residents of Israel's north fled during the war, most of whom have not yet returned to their partially destroyed homes, according to the military.
An Israeli military spokesman said that the "temporary measure" had been agreed with the international commission led by the USA and France, which is supposed to monitor compliance with the ceasefire agreement and which also includes Israel, Lebanon and the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL. There was no official confirmation of this from a third party.
Withdrawal was preceded by threats
Lebanon's parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri, who is allied with Hezbollah, had already emphasized before the end of the ceasefire that an extension was out of the question for the Lebanese government. The newly appointed President Joseph Aoun had also called for compliance with the deadline and reportedly wanted to make an official statement on Tuesday. Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem had threatened the Israelis in a televised speech: if their troops remain in Lebanon beyond February 18, it is an occupation - and everyone knows "how to deal with an occupation".
According to the agreement, the Lebanese army is to prevent Hezbollah's military movements in the border area. The militia is to withdraw to beyond the Litani River, which runs around 30 kilometers north of the border. According to Israel, this has not yet been fully achieved. One obstacle is that many of Hezbollah's supporters come from border towns and normally live there.
Following the Hamas-led terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, Hezbollah began firing rockets into northern Israel. The conflict escalated in September 2024 and developed into a bloody war between the Shia militia and the Jewish state, which claimed the lives of 4047 people in Lebanon and 76 people in Israel.
Ceasefire extremely unstable
The ceasefire agreement originally provided for the withdrawal of Israeli troops within 60 days. However, Israel arranged for an extension until February 18. Since the ceasefire agreed at the end of November came into force, there have been violations by both sides.
There was no more active shelling of Israel during the ceasefire. However, Lebanon's army repeatedly accused Israel of attacks on Lebanese territory. As recently as Monday afternoon, an Israeli attack near the coastal town of Sidon killed a member of Hamas, according to the military. It is almost impossible to independently verify the claims made by the parties to the conflict.
