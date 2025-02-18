Automatically saved design

XS Carnight
XS Carnight returns to Carinthia. Around 750 cars come to the show - from a family Beetle to a sparkling Lamborghini worth a million euros.
A popular event centered around the GTI meeting returns to Carinthia. Not to Reifnitz or the Pyramidenkogel, however, but to Klagenfurt. From May 28 to June 1, the XS Carnight will take place in Exhibition Hall 4. Around 750 tuned cars are expected to attract around 30,000 visitors.
The event has been in Carinthia for ten years. Then a huge police presence at the GTI pre-meeting "drove away" the organizers to South Tyrol and Croatia.
Over 70 events worldwide
"Now they're back," beams traffic officer Sandra Wassermann, who was a partner of the XS Carnight Tour with her Subway Group. "I was a midwife, so to speak." Organizer Andreas Füllborn now stages his event worldwide. "We've already had 70 events." Spectacular tuning cars will be represented. "From a family Beetle to a sparkling Lamborghini worth a million euros," says Füllborn.
I'm delighted that the XS Carnight cars are back in Klagenfurt. Tuning attracts many fans.
Sandra Wassermann, FP-Stadträtin
Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta
The owners of the cars live all over the world. "In Croatia, cars from 17 nations were on display, in Klagenfurt there will be twice as many countries." Despite thousands of horsepower, things are now relatively tame. "We didn't have a single complaint in Croatia," says Füllborn.
The love of Lake Wörthersee also drove the Carnight scene back to Carinthia. The tuning event comes to stay longer. "We are assuming a three-year guest appearance." Klagenfurt can be happy. After the end of beach volleyball and the GTI meeting, there is no longer a highlight that attracts guests.
