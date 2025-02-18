Wrong leniency for convicted TikTok perpetrator

The Salzburg public prosecutor's office lodged an appeal. And the Linz Higher Regional Court subsequently canceled the reassessment of the daily rate and thus the reduction of the fine. Nevertheless, the convict is now allowed to pay off the sentence in 23 installments. According to a spokeswoman for the regional court, it was a legal error in the assessment of the fine. It did not matter whether the offender was a burglar or a supporter of terrorism. In the case of fines, only the income is the basis. In this case, the regional court incorrectly took the new income situation into account. According to the Higher Regional Court, however, those at the time of sentencing should be used.