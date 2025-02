Three scenarios: This is how VSV makes it to the play-offs

Friday's showdown for the play-off spots in the ICE League will require some math skills. Because four teams are still in the running for three places in the top 6 - one will end up empty-handed. In any case, VSV is reliant on support. Nevertheless, there are three possible scenarios in which the Adler could still avoid the pre-play-offs and go straight into the quarter-finals. And: An ex-KAC player in the service of Salzburg is an issue for Villach.