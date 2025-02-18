Liebherr back to full-time, iDM continues four days

The "Krone" inquired whether these measures were lifted as announced at the end of January. In a statement, it said: "The 4-day week for production and logistics, which was introduced in October in agreement with the employees and the works council, has been extended until the end of May." This will allow the company to react more flexibly to the current very dynamic developments. The statement continues: "In principle, however, we expect demand to recover and pick up again in 2025."