Death drama! Sleeping homeless man run over

Everyone knows it - the time pressure on the way to work. You get in the car, drive off and only half look at the exit or the road. Tragically, this was also the case in a fatal accident in Vienna-Neubau. A local resident probably overlooked a homeless man sleeping in the driveway early on Monday morning and ran over the man with her car. The victim suffered serious injuries and all help came too late. "However, it is still unclear whether he died in the accident or beforehand," said a spokeswoman for the regional police department when asked by the "Krone".