In the middle of Vienna
Death drama! Sleeping homeless man run over
Shocking news from the 7th district of Vienna! A homeless man must have spent the bitterly cold night in a garage entrance near Lindengasse. In the early hours of Monday morning, he was run over and died ...
Everyone knows it - the time pressure on the way to work. You get in the car, drive off and only half look at the exit or the road. Tragically, this was also the case in a fatal accident in Vienna-Neubau. A local resident probably overlooked a homeless man sleeping in the driveway early on Monday morning and ran over the man with her car. The victim suffered serious injuries and all help came too late. "However, it is still unclear whether he died in the accident or beforehand," said a spokeswoman for the regional police department when asked by the "Krone".
The background to the accident is therefore still unclear, but the man without a shelter was probably just looking for a place to hide for the night. Why he chose a garage entrance in Lindengasse of all places is still under investigation. The driver is naturally in shock, but she will probably still be investigated for involuntary manslaughter and the like.
The area around Mariahilfer Strasse is a hotspot for homeless people
For years, the famous Mariahilfer Strasse has not only been a meeting place for tourists and shopping enthusiasts, but also a popular meeting place for homeless people. While the tradespeople in particular suffer from the onslaught, there is also a fuss in the neighborhood about garbage, litter and other soiling left behind.
The current disaster is therefore just a sad culmination of the difficult developments: "It was only a matter of time before something like this happened. We have been observing the developments for a long time, but no one is taking action. The homeless are taking over our neighborhood," said a local resident at the site inspection.
