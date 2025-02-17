Lake Constance forget-me-not endangered by water levels

After the particularly long-lasting summer flood, only around 3,000 specimens were found in the fall of 2024. The timing of the flooding is particularly problematic: in 2024, the plants were already under water during the flowering period from April - they were unable to form seeds, hence the further "dramatic decline". If the water levels of Lake Constance normalize, a recovery would be possible because "Myosotis rehsteineri" can generally adapt quickly to changing conditions. "But if things continue like this, the population could shrink to a small number," warns expert Markus Grabher. Dry summers are good for the plant, but if there are too many, competing plants will take over the site. Another problem is strong waves caused by strong winds and bank erosion. In 2024, the Vorarlberg state government even had specially grown plants planted on the lakeshore near Lochau to safeguard the population.