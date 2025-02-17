Vorteilswelt
Police regulate traffic

Speeders on four paws: Cat wandering on the highway

Nachrichten
17.02.2025 15:00

Emergency call to the Linz animal rescue service: There's a cat on the highway! A furry feline had probably strayed across the acceleration lane onto the A7 city highway. The police directed traffic so that the frightened animal could be safely caught.

Sometimes strange things happen on local roads, but a cat in the middle of the A7 city highway in Linz is probably very unusual. This is what happened on Saturday morning.

Asfinag employees noticed the furry feline and called the ICARA animal rescue service. "They saw the cat running on the road while they were still in the tunnel, it had apparently run onto the highway on the approach road," animal rescuer Georg P. told the Krone newspaper.

"Drivers were very disciplined"
The frightened cat then hid between the two lanes, just after the Bindermichl tunnel, under a concrete barrier. The police and Asfinag slowed down the traffic, and hazard warnings were displayed on the digital displays.

"The drivers were all very disciplined," says G. This allowed the animal rescue team to catch the tiger and bring it to safety.

The unchipped cat - who is probably between one and two years old - is now in an animal shelter. He survived his excursion unscathed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

