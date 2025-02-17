A challenge for Switzerland 2027

Bartl" Gensbichler, former racer, "Mister World Championships" in Saalbach and creative organizational genius, had a permanent grin on his face. On October 3, 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus madness, the Salzburg team was awarded the contract to host the event, and yesterday the volunteers began dismantling the event. In the meantime, Gensbichler looks back on an exhausting and exciting time. The effort was worth it. All races on one mountain, short distances, focus on sustainability, no disputes, but an even more peaceful and exuberant atmosphere. Saalbach promised a lot in the run-up to the event, delivered everything and did a really great job.