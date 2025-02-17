"Krone" stoplight
A challenge for Switzerland 2027
Bartl" Gensbichler, former racer, "Mister World Championships" in Saalbach and creative organizational genius, had a permanent grin on his face. On October 3, 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus madness, the Salzburg team was awarded the contract to host the event, and yesterday the volunteers began dismantling the event. In the meantime, Gensbichler looks back on an exhausting and exciting time. The effort was worth it. All races on one mountain, short distances, focus on sustainability, no disputes, but an even more peaceful and exuberant atmosphere. Saalbach promised a lot in the run-up to the event, delivered everything and did a really great job.
After the weak months in the World Cup, Austria's ski team also exceeded the sporting expectations of the World Championships. Although Manuel Feller failed in his attempt to win an eighth medal yesterday, with seven medals, two of them gold, the team finished in second place behind Switzerland. For comparison: the "Grande Ski Nation" France came away empty-handed, Norway remained gold-less and Germany only took bronze once.
In two years' time, Austria will challenge Switzerland for first place at the World Championships in Crans-Montana. At the very least, a better result can be expected than at the first World Championships in 1987. The ÖSV team only took three silver medals and one bronze in Crans-Montana.
