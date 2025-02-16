Austria: Ghost in the German election campaign finale

The alliance "Gemeinsam Hand in Hand" had called for the event one week before the Bundestag elections. The organizers criticized the "normalization of right-wing politics and discourse" and the "strengthening of the extreme right in Germany and Europe". As expected, speeches at the rally were directed against the AfD, but often also against the CDU/CSU and its candidate for chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU).

Musicians such as Herbert Grönemeyer and the drummer of the band Die Ärzte, Bela B, performed at the rally. In a speech, Grönemeyer spoke out in favor of an open-minded and immigration-friendly Germany. "Put your cross with a democratic party," he urged the demonstrators.