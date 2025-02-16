Rapid coach Klauß: “Simply stupid to the max!”

Stephan Helm (Austria coach): "It was the tight game we expected. We got into it quite well, conceded the 0:1 in a phase where we had good control. The fact that we didn't lose our heads after that, but stuck to our game, speaks volumes for the character of the team. We came out perfectly in the second half and decided to attack straight away. The fact that Fitz finished it off like that is a question of quality. It's not unusual to have to throw everything into it at the end. The boys have managed that with their incomparable style. The first goal of the season has now been achieved; we wanted to qualify for the top six as early as possible. Our vision is that we want to improve week by week. We are ambitious enough, but we want to keep the focus on the important things. I know the guys are eager to get better. That's what drives us. There was a very good atmosphere in the stadium. Of course, opposing fans are part of the sporting rivalry. But there were good reasons for it to be like this."