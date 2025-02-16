Comments on the BL Sunday
Rapid coach Klauß: “Simply stupid to the max!”
Find out what the winners and losers had to say after the clashes between GAK and LASK, TSV Hartberg and SK Austria Klagenfurt and FK Austria against SK Rapid HERE!
Rene Poms (GAK coach): "You have to be satisfied with the result. Everything was possible in this game, from victory to defeat. We did very well as a collective, we defended very compactly in the block, so I have to praise my team. In offense, however, we need more composure and precision on the ball. Overall, I'm very happy with four points from two games."
Markus Schopp (LASK coach): "We knew what to expect here, but GAK did a great job. We didn't manage the last pass, the last contact. GAK could have punished us at the start of the second half, but we dominated the game in the last 30 minutes. But we have to be clearer, more determined to punish opponents who are deep."
Manfred Schmid (Hartberg coach): "Unfortunately, we failed to take the lead in the first 25 minutes. But I have to praise my team, they did a lot in phases that hadn't worked so far. In view of the fact that six sick players are out of action with fever, we have to be satisfied with the game we played."
Peter Pacult (Klagenfurt coach): "We got off lightly in the first half hour. Our game wasn't what we wanted it to be. After 1:0 we missed the chance to make it 2:0. The chances were there. Three points would have been possible, but we didn't always find the right solutions. We made a few mistakes that shouldn't happen to a professional. You have to be more focused. The equalizer was unnecessary, but we got an away point."
Stephan Helm (Austria coach): "It was the tight game we expected. We got into it quite well, conceded the 0:1 in a phase where we had good control. The fact that we didn't lose our heads after that, but stuck to our game, speaks volumes for the character of the team. We came out perfectly in the second half and decided to attack straight away. The fact that Fitz finished it off like that is a question of quality. It's not unusual to have to throw everything into it at the end. The boys have managed that with their incomparable style. The first goal of the season has now been achieved; we wanted to qualify for the top six as early as possible. Our vision is that we want to improve week by week. We are ambitious enough, but we want to keep the focus on the important things. I know the guys are eager to get better. That's what drives us. There was a very good atmosphere in the stadium. Of course, opposing fans are part of the sporting rivalry. But there were good reasons for it to be like this."
Robert Klauß (Rapid coach): "We are extremely disappointed about the outcome of the game. It's annoying that the defeat is unnecessary and more would have been possible in terms of chances and the course of the game. It's our own fault how it went. The way we conceded goals today is simply stupid. Losing a derby always hurts, but even more so today because more was possible. We don't want to be too euphoric after victories, but we don't want to see everything as bad after defeats either. We know that we could have at least tied the game today. We've said this season that a lot is possible. But that applies to all teams, because Sturm and Salzburg aren't marching ahead. At the moment we've dropped two games, so we don't need to talk about dreams and goals. We've missed the fans and we'll miss them again here. It's the way it is. We would still have liked to have won the game."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
