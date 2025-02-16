Reactions from abroad
Automatically saved draft
Following the Islamist-motivated knife attack on several passers-by in Villach, reactions range from horror to calls for consequences. Not only Austria's politicians have spoken out, but also those of our neighboring countries.
"I remind those in Brussels who look the other way that there are repeated attacks and violence by legal and illegal immigrants throughout Europe. Politicians are forced to ask themselves a whole series of questions about a reception model for migrants," said MEP Alessandro Criani from Italy's ruling party "Fratelli d'Italia". Italy would play its part in the fight against illegal immigration. It would need "very precise rules for those (...) who want to integrate and also for those who don't".
Perpetrator "cannot have a religion"
"Deep shock and outrage at the innocent victims of terror in Villach, a town that so many of us border residents visit and love," said the Social Democrat senator from Friuli Venezia Giulia, Tatjana Rojc. Those who killed the boy have no religion and must be punished.
Here you can see the post by Slovenia's president.
Slovenia's President Nataša Pirc Musar has emphasized on Platform X that violence has no place in our society. "We stand in solidarity with Austria", she wrote. "My thoughts are with the relatives of the young victim and the others who were injured and I wish them a speedy recovery", said Slovenia's head of government Robert Golob.
Criticism of the migration policy came from the right-wing conservative opposition leader Janez Janša. It is likely that the Syrian came to Austria via Slovenia, he wrote on X. The "blood of innocents" is on Golob's hands.
As reported, a 14-year-old was fatally injured in Villach on Saturday afternoon. Five other people were injured, some of them seriously. A 23-year-old Syrian was arrested as a suspect.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.