"I remind those in Brussels who look the other way that there are repeated attacks and violence by legal and illegal immigrants throughout Europe. Politicians are forced to ask themselves a whole series of questions about a reception model for migrants," said MEP Alessandro Criani from Italy's ruling party "Fratelli d'Italia". Italy would play its part in the fight against illegal immigration. It would need "very precise rules for those (...) who want to integrate and also for those who don't".