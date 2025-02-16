After words
Young ski slope hooligan beats up 52-year-old
First, a 52-year-old from Vienna and a 15-year-old from the district of Hermagor exchanged unfriendly words on the Nassfeld (Carinthia) on Saturday. But then the argument escalated and the teenager attacked the Viennese.
In the beginning, the two only exchanged words on Saturday afternoon, but then the young ski hooligan massively dusted the Viennese at the Madritschen valley station at Nassfeld. Then the 15-year-old completely lost it. "The teenager, who had already unbuckled his skis, suddenly approached the other, who still had his skis strapped on, and threw him over his shoulder, bringing him to the ground," reported the police.
But that was not all. "He bent over the 52-year-old lying on his back, pushed his head to the ground and punched him in the side of the body with his fist," said the police. "When he got up, he hit the head of the man lying on the ground with his hand and left the scene."
Die Polizei beschreibt den Vorfall.
While the Viennese man went to hospital on his own, where he was diagnosed with serious injuries, the police were able to track down the young perpetrator on Sunday after extensive investigations.
