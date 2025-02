Steam locomotive caused panic in Lindau

The boilers properly preheated

When they arrived at the supposed scene of the fire, there was no sign of a burning building. Instead, the baffled emergency services were faced with a historic locomotive that was really "steaming". It quickly became apparent that it was a special train that had started in Nördlingen in the morning and was now being prepared for the return journey. As the first section of the route includes a gradient, the boilers had already been put under "full steam" at the start - a completely normal process ...