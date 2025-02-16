“Austrofascism should be a warning for today!”

"There is very little research on this in Salzburg, let alone an overview work," says historian Robert Obermair from the University of Salzburg. The regional reappraisal of the era is lagging behind. Life stories of resistance fighters have been documented, but the focus is clearly on the Nazi era. Obermair: "Of course you can't compare the regimes. But everyone agrees that Austrofascism was totalitarian." Is the way we deal with the period today not critical enough? Symbols such as the Dollfuß memorial plaque in Bluntautal bear witness to this.