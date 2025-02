“A three-month ban is a good middle ground”

On Thursday, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) announced that it wanted to ban tennis star Jannik Sinner for at least a year. Just two days later, it was announced that the Italian had reached a settlement. He will be banned for around three months from February 9 to May 4. The 23-year-old thus admits his complicity in two positive doping tests in March 2024. The substance Clostebol had entered Sinner's body via massage after his physio Giacomo Naldi had treated a cut on his finger with a spray.