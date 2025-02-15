After the chase
Who is actually allowed to borrow such cars?
After the spectacular chase with luxury cars in Klagenfurt on Thursday evening, questions remain unanswered - such as how to get hold of such powerful cars ...
A Mercedes Benz AMG C63s, which a 17-year-old Syrian in a drug-fueled frenzy crashed into a pole after a police chase on Thursday evening, cost over 100,000 euros - we reported. You have to pay a similar amount for the BMW M3 Competition in which his companion - a Russian (19) living in Villach, who is still on the run - sped through the streets of Klagenfurt at over 120 km/h.
As the "Krone" found out, a mutual friend of the two youngsters had rented the luxury cars from a company in the provincial capital - how else could the two hooligans without driving licenses have got hold of the 500 hp cars? Although every driver's license holder is legally allowed to use these vehicle classes in Austria, there are restrictions when it comes to renting them out.
If you have no experience with luxury cars and are a novice driver, you will rarely be able to rent such a car. This mainly has to do with the insurance of the cars.
erklärt ein Autovermieter aus Kärnten
It has to do with the insurance, as a car rental company from Carinthia explained to the "Krone". Anyone under the age of 25 - with some providers the limit is as high as 27 - usually has little chance of getting such powerful cars. This is because in the event of damage, the insurance company will then drop out and the companies are left with the repair costs and would have to file a costly lawsuit.
For young car enthusiasts, the deductible and deposit are therefore higher than for experienced drivers. "Of course, a valid driving license must always be presented," emphasizes the car rental company in the "Krone" interview. Without additionally registering this with the rental company, no other person is allowed behind the wheel - presumably to prevent the very thing that caused such a stir in Klagenfurt.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.