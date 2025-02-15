When it’s not just heads that smoke in court

"My medicine"

The armchair in front of the judge was still warm when the next Central Burgenland man took his seat. The 63-year-old had retired four years ago and then "fell into a deep black hole". So he also grew cannabis, "but only for his own use". He has harvested almost 10 kilos since 2020, 5.8 kilos were seized. "I thought to myself, if there's a war, I'll have my medicine at home," says the blameless man, who was sentenced to 15 months' conditional imprisonment for unauthorized handling of narcotics. He left the weed in his herb long ago and now prefers to do a lot of sport.