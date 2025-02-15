Cruise to the North Pole with Carinthian cuisine and Abba

Tono Hönigmann, who is one of the few Carinthians to have made a trip to both the South Pole and the North Pole, was at the northernmost point on earth in 2006 - the "Kärntner Krone" also reported on his southern polar adventure. "I set off after the soccer World Cup in Germany," says the former head of sports at ORF Carinthia. "South Koreans had returned their tickets, which was the only reason I got the chance at all. We flew via Helsinki to Murmansk, the largest city in the world north of the Arctic Circle." Murmansk is located on the Russian peninsula of Kola.