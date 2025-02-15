Carinthian chef
Cruise to the North Pole with Carinthian cuisine and Abba
In 2006, the 75,000 hp nuclear icebreaker Jamal took Tono Hönigmann on "his" personal second polar adventure. In addition to the South Pole journey, the Klagenfurt native also undertook a North Pole expedition. Anni-Frid Lyngstad from Abba was a surprise guest on board.
Many people don't get the chance to go to the North Pole. Only 250 a year realize this dream of standing at the 90th parallel north. Most of them get there with Quark Expeditions. Incidentally, Carinthian Erich Graf is also involved. And the expeditions are always sold out, as described here, but are currently not possible.
Tono Hönigmann, who is one of the few Carinthians to have made a trip to both the South Pole and the North Pole, was at the northernmost point on earth in 2006 - the "Kärntner Krone" also reported on his southern polar adventure. "I set off after the soccer World Cup in Germany," says the former head of sports at ORF Carinthia. "South Koreans had returned their tickets, which was the only reason I got the chance at all. We flew via Helsinki to Murmansk, the largest city in the world north of the Arctic Circle." Murmansk is located on the Russian peninsula of Kola.
75,000 hp nuclear icebreaker
"During my trip, I boarded the Yamal, which is one of the largest atomic icebreakers in the world with 75,000 hp. The ship is named after the Yamal Peninsula in north-western Siberia, whose name means 'end of the world' in the language of its indigenous people," explains Hönigmann.
The ship can break ice up to five meters thick, and occasionally ice floes nine meters thick have already been cracked.
Abba lady Anni-Frid surprise guest
"I experienced many surprises on board. Even Anni-Frid Lyngstad from Abba was on her way to the Pole. Everyone loves the Swedish band, which has sold 400 million records." Songs like "Mamma Mia", "Dancing Queen", "Take A Chance On Me", "The Winner Takes It All" and "Waterloo" are global hits that will last forever. A movie of Mamma Mia was made with Hollywood greats Pierce Brosnan, Meryl Streep and Colin Firth. "I saw Anni-Frid often, once she said: I'll talk to you about anything but Abba."
But Tono met even more surprise guests. The chef was Günter Walder, of all people, the head of the Carinthian chefs. "Austrian and German chefs worked their magic in the kitchen at the North Pole, the world is often just a village after all. The finest lobster was served as well as Bavarian Leberkäse. An Austrian day with Wiener schnitzel and apple strudel was also a tradition."
The geographic North Pole lies on the drifting ice in the Arctic Ocean. "Polar bears are some of the most majestic creatures that inhabit the North Pole," says Tono, raving about the scenery: "Billions of ice crystals sparkle like diamonds."
The on-board helicopter seats 22 tourists and was once a means of transportation for the Russian Air Force. The helicopter is almost as important as the icebreaker itself, as landings in the island world of Franz Josef Land are often no longer possible with the inflatable boats if there is too much floating ice.
A moment for eternity
Even 100 Russian security guards watched over the icebreaker in the eternal ice, as it is nuclear-powered. The propellers are powered by the reactors. The Yamal also needs the cold seawater of the Arctic to cool its nuclear reactors.
Because it never gets dark, it is harder to get tired. "One of the highlights was jumping into the ice-cold water right at the North Pole. And at the top of the world. A moment for eternity."
