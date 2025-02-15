Careful, biting! Sturm need a muzzle

It was June 24, 2020 and Sturm were staggering through the championship group in a bad way and were just cannon fodder for the competition. And the WAC had no mercy on the Blacks on this June day either, sending them to the boards with a 2:0 win. The defeat of the team of interim coach Nikon El Maestro, who replaced his suspended brother Nestor in the Lavanttal at the time, no longer mattered to anyone. The fans had long since put the messed-up season behind them. After that came the turnaround, Andreas Schicker and Christian Ilzer took over.